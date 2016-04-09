Woman wakes up to find man inside bedroom, demanded keys to car

A man was arrested in Southeast Portland on April 6, accused of breaking into a home, demanding cash, and driving away in the car of a woman living there.

According to court documents, police responded to a home on the 4700 block of Southeast 31st Avenue on the report that a woman was woken by a man holding a handgun.

She told police that the man also wore a headlamp and blue bandanna over his face.

The man demanded keys to the car parked outside, which belonged to the woman's roommate, and threatened to hurt her and her other roommates if she did not comply.

According to court documents, the man also said he needed money and the woman's computer, but ended up only leaving in the car.

Later that evening, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man possibly shooting drugs in a parked car at Northeast 28th and Northeast Clackamas.

When confronted by police, the man, later identified as Donald Anderson, 38, gave officers a fake name.

Officers then asked Anderson if he had any warrants, and he responded by saying ‘probably’, according to court documents.

Anderson was searched by officers, and they found the ID of the car owner involved in the previous robbery. Dispatch told officers that the car was reported stolen.

After searching the car, officers found a BB gun, which looked like a real handgun, in the driver’s side door. There was a headlamp in the dash of the car, and a blue bandanna in the center console.

Anderson faces multiple charges including second-degree Robbery, first-degree Burglary, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

