Portland Police investigate stabbing in southeast

Portland Police are investigating a stabbing in southeast Saturday night.

According to officers it happened on the 3300 Block of S.E. 122nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said they found the victim, a man in his mid-20s and sent him to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown but police believe it’s non-life-threatening.

.@PortlandPolice say they came on report of stabbing, A man in mid 20s sent to hospital & poss suspect detained. pic.twitter.com/q0QHOkSIPr — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 10, 2016

The Domestic Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the situation and police report a possible suspect has been detained.

PPB’s Domestic Violence Reduction Until can be reached at (503) 823-0090.

