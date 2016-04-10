Portland Police investigate stabbing in southeast - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Police investigate stabbing in southeast

PORTLAND, OR

Portland Police are investigating a stabbing in southeast Saturday night.

According to officers it happened on the 3300 Block of S.E. 122nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said they found the victim, a man in his mid-20s and sent him to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown but police believe it’s non-life-threatening.

The Domestic Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the situation and police report a possible suspect has been detained.

PPB’s Domestic Violence Reduction Until can be reached at (503) 823-0090.

