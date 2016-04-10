Good Samaritans pull people from burning car

Several people helped pull two people and a dog from a burning SUV on Highway 26.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies say a Jeep Cherokee crashed at the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 6 near Banks, around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

Before deputies and emergency crews arrived, several people, including an off-duty deputy, said the Jeep in the median was on fire. The two people inside the Jeep were hurt and unable to get out.

Four good Samaritans pulled a young woman and a dog from the SUV as it became engulfed in smoke and flames.

The off-duty deputy, Todd Hanlon, said he pulled the driver, 18-year-old Jordan Moore, out of the Jeep as it caught on fire.

"We pitched in and we did what we needed to do," said Hanlon.

Derek Kolstad said he was heading home with his family when his wife saw taillights near the highway intersection. Kolstad said he had no prior training and it was instinct to help.

"I can see flames coming out from the front seat," Kolstad said. "We just had to get them out."

The woman was taken to Emanuel Hospital by ambulance, and her condition is not known.

Moore was taken by lifeflight to OHSU, where he is stable and expected to recover. None of the Good Samaritans were hurt.

The dog, named Gaby, was not hurt and is being cared for by family.

Deputies say Moore was heading west on Highway 26 when he left the road at the Highway 6 turnoff. The Jeep went airborne over a large drainage ditch, and hit the other side and caught fire.

There is no word on why Moore went off the roadway.

