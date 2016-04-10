Surfer rescued by Coast Guard off Oregon Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard had to rescue a surfer along the Oregon coast.

The helicopter from Air Facility Newport rescued the 22-year-old woman who was in distress Saturday afternoon near Agate Beach State Park.

Someone called 911 around 2 Saturday afternoon to report a surfer was unable to get to shore.

The helicopter crew was on patrol nearby and quickly found the woman on the rocks.

A rescue swimmer was deployed and they safely were able to hoist her onto the helicopter.

She was taken to the beach where she was checked by the Lincoln County Fire Department.

The woman was not hurt.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.