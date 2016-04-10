Towns' clutch shot gives TWolves 106-105 win over Blazers - KPTV - FOX 12

Towns' clutch shot gives TWolves 106-105 win over Blazers

By MALIKA ANDREWS
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns hit a turnaround hook shot with 1.8 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off a furious rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 106-105 victory Saturday night.

Minnesota led 100-93 after Tayshaun Prince's jumper with 3:03 left, but Damian Lillard's floater with 1:01 left closed the gap to 101-99.

Andrew Wiggins split a pair of free throws with 41 seconds remaining, but Lillard made a layup with 13.3 seconds left that put the Blazers within one at 102-101.

After Zach LaVine's free throws for the Timberwolves, Lillard made a 3-pointer and was fouled with 3.5 seconds left to pull the Blazers in front for a 105-104 lead.

Towns' winning shot gave him 27 points, and the Timberwolves snapped an eight-game losing streak in Portland. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points.

Lillard had 31 points for the Blazers, whose eight-game winning streak at home was snapped.

