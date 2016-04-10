Grab your skis, Skibowl celebrates final day of ski season

It is the final day of skiing and snowboarding at Mt. Hood Skibowl for the season.

Lift tickets at Skibowl are free Sunday for the 17th Annual Customer Appreciation Day.

The resort is suggesting people bring four cans of food to benefit the Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division.

The resort has raised over 57 tons of food for the Sunshine Division in the 28 years the two have worked together.

The Snow Tube and Adventure Park are also open this weekend at Skibowl.

The lifts are running from 9 Sunday morning until 4 in the afternoon.

Wearing a Hawaiian shirt is encouraged for the Customer Appreciation Day.

After Skibowl closes for the season, workers will transform the ski area into the Mt. Hood Adventure Park at Skibowl.

