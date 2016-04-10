'Timber Jim' speaks at TEDxPortland

People packed into Keller Auditorium Saturday for the TEDxPortland conference.

The TEDxPortland conference is meant to spread ideas in short, powerful talks.

One of the speakers was Jim Serrill, also known as ‘Timber Jim’, who is the original Portland Timbers mascot.

Serrill talked about eliminating years of misery, as well as how to deal with rage, anger, and grief.

Jim has beat cancer twice, lost his father to a drowning in the Columbia River, and lost his daughter Hannah in a car accident.

His 12 minute talk was mainly focused on ‘spreading the love’.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.