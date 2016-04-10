Police: Body parts found in Seattle homeowner's recycle bin - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Body parts found in Seattle homeowner's recycle bin

Posted: Updated:
File image File image

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say three adult body parts - including a foot - have been found in a homeowner's recycling bin.

Sgt. Mike Renner tells The Seattle Times that detectives are investigating the discovery made by the homeowner at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the body parts had been packaged and placed in the bin sometime late Friday or on Saturday. The bin had been emptied of recyclables Friday.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has the body parts and is attempting to determine an identity.

Renner says the parts were "fresh."

Police say they searched other bins in the area but found nothing of note.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.