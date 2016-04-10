Vacant home in Molalla destroyed in fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Vacant home in Molalla destroyed in fire

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Molalla Fire Department Courtesy: Molalla Fire Department
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

A vacant home in Molalla was reduced to ashes Sunday morning.

The Molalla Fire Department said fire crews were sent to the home at around 4:45 a.m. on south El Rancho Street.

According to the Molalla Fire Department, the house was being rented out, but nobody was living there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.