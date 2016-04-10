Vacant home in Molalla destroyed in fire

A vacant home in Molalla was reduced to ashes Sunday morning.

The Molalla Fire Department said fire crews were sent to the home at around 4:45 a.m. on south El Rancho Street.

According to the Molalla Fire Department, the house was being rented out, but nobody was living there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

