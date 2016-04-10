Boy Scout Troop cleans veterans memorial

A group of Gresham Boy Scouts helped a veterans memorial shine like new again.

Boy Scout Troop 664 spent the weekend cleaning up the Gresham Heroes Memorial. They do this three times a year.

During this particular cleaning, the Scouts removed, cleaned, and polished more than 800 name plates.

The Scouts said the adhesive used to lay down the plates years ago was not the correct type and moss was beginning to grow underneath them.

John Bacon, one of the Scouts, chose this memorial for his Eagle Scout project, saying it’s the least he could do to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

