Boy Scout Troop cleans veterans memorial - KPTV - FOX 12

Boy Scout Troop cleans veterans memorial

Posted: Updated:
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A group of Gresham Boy Scouts helped a veterans memorial shine like new again.

Boy Scout Troop 664 spent the weekend cleaning up the Gresham Heroes Memorial. They do this three times a year.

During this particular cleaning, the Scouts removed, cleaned, and polished more than 800 name plates.

The Scouts said the adhesive used to lay down the plates years ago was not the correct type and moss was beginning to grow underneath them.

John Bacon, one of the Scouts, chose this memorial for his Eagle Scout project, saying it’s the least he could do to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.