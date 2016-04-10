Child struck by car in SE Portland

A 6-year-old was struck by a car in southeast Portland Sunday.

Police said the crash happened near the 4200 block of Southeast 138th Avenue.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver stayed on scene after the crash.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

