Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms in Vancouver

The American Red Cross is doing its part to keep families safe by installing smoke detectors for free.

Throughout the weekend, the Red Cross installed 122 detectors in 50 homes in the Vancouver area.

Volunteers also provided fire safety and earthquake safety education.

This is all part of their Home Fire Campaign, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said home fires are the single greatest threat to families across the country.

Since the campaign launched in 2014, they have installed nearly 5,000 smoke detectors for free in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

