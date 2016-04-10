Friends recall slain University of Texas teen

It's a tough day for everyone at Arts and Communications Magnet Academy in Beaverton, where Haruka Weiser, whose killing was confirmed by police in Texas Thursday, graduated just last spring.

It's a tough day for everyone at Arts and Communications Magnet Academy in Beaverton, where Haruka Weiser, whose killing was confirmed by police in Texas Thursday, graduated just last spring.

A homeless teen in Texas is accused of murdering 18-year-old Haruka Weiser of Portland, who was attending the University of Texas at Austin on a dance scholarship.

A homeless teen in Texas is accused of murdering 18-year-old Haruka Weiser of Portland, who was attending the University of Texas at Austin on a dance scholarship.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old homeless teen in the murder of Portland woman Haruka Weiser, who was found dead at The University of Texas at Austin this week.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old homeless teen in the murder of Portland woman Haruka Weiser, who was found dead at The University of Texas at Austin this week.

Four of Weiser’s friends got the same tattoo on their ankles – a pentagon in black ink – in memory of her.

Portland native Haruka Weiser was an 18-year-old star ballerina who wanted to someday follow her father’s footsteps and become a doctor.

The teen was on a full ride scholarship to the University of Texas: a dance and pre-medicine major.

Her best friends from high school laugh at the unlikely pairing.

“That’s who she was. That’s Haruka,” they said during a press conference held Sunday to honor her memory.

The six teens will also tell you Weiser deeply loved her friends and family. She also was obsessed with bubble tea, thrift shopping and going on adventures. None of them ever imagined her short time at college would be the last one.

“She was such an amazing person and I was lucky enough to spend some amount of her time with her,” Delphine Chang said choking with emotion.

The friends said they, like so many, are still in shock. Weiser was assaulted and killed. Her body was found a week ago in a creek near the university’s Austin campus.

“It’s been really hard for us,” Madisyn Lane said. “Not just sadness -- so much anger, but we have a really good community to grieve together.”

Through their grief they’re trying to express what Weiser meant to so many.

“She was so passionate about everything she did, but also humble,” Lily Summer said. “She was such an amazing dancer, but she never thought she was."

They say who Weiser was is so much: joyful, passionate, funny, inspiring and thoughtful. Friends described her as a leader – the one who always knew what to do. The one who held them together.

That’s why four of the friends got the same tattoo on their ankles – a pentagon in black ink. The shape that looks like a home and only stands with all five sides.

“No matter where she was, no matter what adventure she was on, or how new and scary it would be to anybody else, she made a home wherever she was,” Marina Neal said.

They all want to remember that as they now go on without her.

And with their new ink, on their hearts they’ll carry the words Weiser’s last words for her class; her senior quote: ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.’

The University of Texas will be holding a memorial for Weiser on the Austin campus Monday.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.