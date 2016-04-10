Semi carrying 45,000 lbs. of bananas overturns on I-5

A semi-truck carrying 45,000 pounds of bananas overturned on I-5 Sunday, according to Washington State Troopers.

Troopers said the crash happened near Bow, Washington.

Southbound lanes were closed for two hours, but has since reopened.

The tricky part troopers said was getting the semi out after being wedged between two guard rails.

No one was injured in the crash, according to troopers.

