Semi carrying 45,000 lbs. of bananas overturns on I-5 - KPTV - FOX 12

Semi carrying 45,000 lbs. of bananas overturns on I-5

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Washington State Troopers Courtesy: Washington State Troopers
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

A semi-truck carrying 45,000 pounds of bananas overturned on I-5 Sunday, according to Washington State Troopers.

Troopers said the crash happened near Bow, Washington.

Southbound lanes were closed for two hours, but has since reopened.

The tricky part troopers said was getting the semi out after being wedged between two guard rails.

No one was injured in the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.