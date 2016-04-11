Nat Borchers' own goal helps Galaxy tie Timbers 1-1 - KPTV - FOX 12

Nat Borchers' own goal helps Galaxy tie Timbers 1-1

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CARSON, CA (AP) -

Fanendo Adi opened the scoring for Portland in the 52nd minute, and Nat Borchers' own goal in the 84th helped the Los Angeles Galaxy tie the Timbers 1-1 on Sunday night.

Diego Valeri's diagonal lead pass set up Adi as he peeled away from the defensive back line and finished with a low right-footed shot -- his fourth goal of the season.

Borchers made a diving attempt to clear Sebastian Lletget's cross, but inadvertently smashed the header into the Timbers' goal.

The Timbers (1-2-2) have one win at StubHub Center in eight visits; the Galaxy (2-1-2) extended their unbeaten run to 39 of the last 41 home games.

Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers left in the eighth minute due to a hip contusion. Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe exited in the 76th after a leg injury from Nigel de Jong's tackle. Referee Allen Chapman gave de Jong a yellow card for the challenge.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 

