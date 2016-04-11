Tillamook teen still recovering after crash

A Tillamook teen is still recovering from critical injuries she suffered in a March 30th crash in rural Tillamook County.

Friends and family of 16-year-old Mckenzie Whitaker said she opened both eyes for the first time Saturday, after being in a coma since the accident.

Doctors haven't given an exact prognosis, but told the family there are encouraging signs, said Samantha Knopf, a close family friend.

Whitaker's friend, who was driving at the time, was also injured in the crash, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Whitaker's friends have started a GoFundMe page to help her family pay her medical expenses.

