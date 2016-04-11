Broadway Bridge reopens after three-week closure

Traffic officials reopened the Broadway Bridge to motor traffic early Monday morning.

Crews closed the bridge on March 21 so they could begin a much-needed painting project, according to Portland traffic officials.

The scaffolding has been removed and four lanes are now open.

Officials said the side railings still need to be painted but other than that, the project is nearly complete.

Crews said the south sidewalk will remain closed until April 25 while they paint sections of the hand rails.

