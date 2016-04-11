FOX 12 Daily Deal at Salishan Spa & Golf Resort - KPTV - FOX 12

GLENEDEN BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Gleneden Beach at the Salishan Spa & Golf Resort for our FOX 12 Daily Deal.  Guests have three options:

Getaway Package!

Two-night stay for 2 in a premier guest room including resort fees, plus breakfast for 2 each morning and late checkout (2pm) for $318 (up to a $728 value).

Golf Lovers Package!

Two-night stay for 2 in a premier guest room including resort fees,  plus a round of golf for 2 including a cart, breakfast for 2 each morning and late checkout (2pm) for $418 (up to $915 value).

Pamper Yourself Package!

Two-night stay for 2 in a premier guest room including resort fees, plus 2 Coast Walk pedicures,  breakfast for 2 each morning and late checkout (2pm) for $393 (up to a $878 value).

Learn more at the FOX 12 Daily Deals website.

