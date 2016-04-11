Yamhill Co. experiences issues with 911 calls

Yamhill County officials said Monday morning they experienced a partial outage affecting 911 calls from cellphones and landlines.

Tillamook County had also been experiencing issues for a few hours Monday morning. Those issues in Tillamook County were resolved by 7:50 a.m.

Officials said phones were receiving a busy signal when 911 was dialed.

By 10:20 a.m., Century Link reported that the network hardware failure had been found and fixed.

The outage affected 8,532 customers in the Sheridan, Grand Ronde, Lincoln City and Tillamook areas.

According to the Yamhill Communications Agency, there were no known instances of someone unable to call for help needing emergency assistance during the outage.

