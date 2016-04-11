Car grazes house in rollover crash along Highway 30

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed a section of Highway 30 on Monday morning near Cornelius Pass Road after a car veered off the road, rolled over and clipped the side of a home.

ODOT said all westbound lanes of Hwy 30 near Cornelius Pass Road were closed because of the crash. Drivers in the area should expect long delays.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a single car.

The car went over an embankment and clipped the side of a house, according to officials. There was no major damage to the house.

Pictures of vehicle accident on NW Saint Helens Rd. pic.twitter.com/NV7EjYA1ol — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) April 11, 2016

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters said several people were inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.