Portland clothing line finds success on Instagram

From basketball star Kevin Love, to Ben and Lauren from “The Bachelor,” a local brand is trending among celebrities.

25-year-old Marcus Harvey launched his Portland Gear brand on Instagram in 2014.

He says his creative photos of Portland quickly grew from 90,000 followers to more than 200,000.

He says his apparel brand took off after he reached out to celebrities through social media.

The University of Oregon graduate credits his simple brand designs and Portland’s popularity for his success.

Portland Gear recently opened a location near Providence Park.

For more information, visit PortlandGear.com.

