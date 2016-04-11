MORE chats with band 'Home Free'

They started out over a decade ago but it was their appearance on the TV show “The Sing Off” that really jump-started the band “Home Free.”

Now they are topping the charts and recording music with "Charlie Daniels" and "The Oak Ridge Boys."

The group is playing in Vancouver, BC on April 13 and in Bend on April 14. Learn more about the band at HomeFreeMusic.com.

