St. Helens man charged with murder for wife's death in 2014

A man was arrested on the charge of murder Monday morning for the death of his wife in November 2014.

Kevin Lea Hawkins, 48, was booked into the Columbia County Jail and is being held without bail.

Police responded to the 100 block of Thomas Park Court on the report of a death on Nov. 9, 2014.

April Dawn Hawkins, 36, was found dead in her home by family members, according to officers.

It was initially reported that April Hawkins suffered from serious complications related to a recent medical procedure. Police said toxicology reports from the state medical examiner's office suggested an "intentional overdose."

The St. Helens Police Department said an "extensive and complex death investigation" followed.

Investigators said they "combed over forensic evidence and eventually pieced together a set of facts" that showed Kevin Hawkins was responsible for his wife's death.

A grand jury issued an indictment on the charge of murder Thursday.

St. Helens officers went to Kevin Hawkins' home at 9:30 a.m. Monday and arrested him.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

