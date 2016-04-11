Body of missing Patty AJ skipper recovered off Oregon coast

The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing boat captain has been recovered from a fishing vessel that overturned.

The Patty AJ capsized March 23 near the North Jetty in Charleston. The captain, Jerry Lee Barkley, was the only person aboard who did not escape.

The sheriff's office says the body was recovered late Sunday afternoon by a diver who was friends with Barkley and his family.

The Coos County Medical Examiner's Office plans an autopsy Monday.

The investigation into why the Patty AJ overturned remains active. Efforts to remove the vessel from the water also continue.

