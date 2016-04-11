Estacada man dies in motorcycle crash on Springwater Road

An Estacada man died in a motorcycle crash on Springwater Road.

Floyd L. Miles, 39, had been missing since Sunday night. Deputies said his body and motorcycle were found Monday morning by friends and family near the 16000 block of Springwater Road in the Oregon City area.

Investigators said it appears the motorcycle went off the roadway. It was described by deputies as a single-vehicle crash.

The Clackamas County Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Team responded with a FARO scanner to reconstruct the crash scene.

Springwater Road was closed in the area while investigators were at the scene, but the road has since re-opened.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.