Deputies: Man selling PS4 pulls gun on buyer; 18-year-old suspect arrested

A man selling a Playstation 4 showed up with an empty box and pulled a gun on the buyer, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the buyer disarmed the 18-year-old suspect, who managed to run away, but was later arrested.

Deputies responded to a robbery report at a park on the 7500 block of Southeast Thiessen Road in the Clackamas area at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 46-year-old victim told deputies he made arrangements online and over the phone to purchase the video game system from the suspect.

When the man arrived at the park, he said the Playstation box was empty and the suspect was pointing a gun at him.

The man told deputies he was able to disarm the suspect, but the suspect then grabbed his gun from the ground and ran away.

Detectives determined the suspect was 18-year-old Keenan O'Shea Lee of Milwaukie. He was taken into custody near the same park Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Lee was carrying an empty Playstation 4 box, a concealed loaded pistol and a ski mask at the time of his arrest.

Lee was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

