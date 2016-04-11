Author Beverly Cleary turns 100 with wit, candor

By KRISTIN J. BENDER

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Beverly Cleary turns 100 on Tuesday. She hasn't lost the feisty wit that helped inspire the likes of characters Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins in the children's books that sold millions and enthralled generations of youngsters.

Her birthday will be marked with a slice of carrot cake at her retirement home, where they'll show the movie "Discovering Beverly Cleary: An "Oregon Art Beat." The documentary not only marks her 100th birthday but it also examines her Oregon roots, and the impact of her work.

She hasn't seen the film yet, but is quick to point out that's she's "much better looking" in her photograph.

Cleary, who started writing in her 30s, penned more than two dozen books over several decades. She hung up her pen but still enjoys reading and doing crossword puzzles.

