Salem PD putting items collected over the years up for auction online

Items stored by the Salem Police Department are being auctioned off online. (Photo: GovDeals.com, Salem PD)

The Salem Police Department is cleaning out its storage room and putting a variety of items up for auction.

Officers said they have been storing found and abandoned items, as well as items collected during investigations, in a "grossly undersized" storage room.

The department has accumulated tens of thousands of items over the years and said it costs around $25,000 each year to store it all.

Officers have undertaken a year-long effort to determine which items were available for release, destruction or sale.

The items that can be sold are being listed on GovDeals.com.

GovDeals is a site for government agencies to sell surplus items via a bid process.

Items currently listed include a large tool box, a table and chairs and a collection that includes an Xbox 360, comic books and a Ken Griffey Jr. autographed baseball.

Police said other items likely to be posted include TVs, bicycles, clothing and athletic equipment. Five to seven sales are expected to be posted every seven to 10 days.

Proceeds from the sales will go directly into a general police fund to be used on a variety of public education and outreach programs, as well as necessary tools for investigations.

To view the auctions, go to www.govdeals.com/SALEMOR.

