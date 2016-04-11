Police: Disruptive man on TriMet bus had warrants, fought with officers

A man causing a disturbance on a TriMet bus had warrants for his arrest and fought with officers who tried to take him into custody, according to police.

Officers were called out to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street at 11:04 a.m. Monday.

Police said they were able to convince the man causing the disturbance to get off the bus, but when they learned he had warrants, a struggle ensued as they attempted to arrest him.

Officers said the suspect resisted "vigorously," before he was taken into custody.

James C. Smith, 29, faces charges including interfering with public transportation, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.

An officer suffered a shoulder injury in the struggle with the suspect and was treated at the hospital.

