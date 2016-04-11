Sheriff: Woman arrested after shots fired from car with 4-year-old girl inside

A woman got into her car with her 4-year-old daughter and chased after a vehicle she claimed was harassing her, according to deputies, leading to shots fired from her car at the other vehicle.

The incident began at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Anahi Sanchez-Torres, 24, reported that her ex-boyfriend was driving by her home on the 4000 block of Sorrel Court Southeast and harassing her.

As deputies responded to the scene, they said Sanchez-Torres drove away and chased the supposed suspicious vehicle down Lancaster Drive at high rates of speed. Deputies said at some point in the chase shots were fired from Sanchez-Torres' car, hitting the other vehicle.

Salem police officers stopped both cars without any further incident. There were no reports of injuries.

After being stopped, the person in the other vehicle confirmed to officers that he was not associated with the ex-boyfriend of Sanchez-Torres.

Deputies said a search of Sanchez-Torres' car led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm gun that had the serial number removed.

Deputies said Sanchez-Torres' 4-year-old daughter and 27-year-old roommate were inside her car during the incident.

Sanchez-Torres was arrested on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, unlawful possession of a firearm and obliteration of a serial number.

The 4-year-old girl was taken into protective custody.

Detectives said they are still attempting to determine who fired the shots from Sanchez-Torres' car.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032, and callers can remain anonymous.

Sanchez-Torres has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 9.

