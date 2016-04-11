Timbers await word on the severity of Nagbe's injury - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers await word on the severity of Nagbe's injury

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Portland Timbers were awaiting test results on Darlington Nagbe's left ankle following a scary injury Sunday night against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Nagbe, who also has been playing for the U.S. national team, had to be taken from the field by stretcher after he was tackled roughly by Galaxy midfielder Nigel de Jong.

Referee Allen Chapman gave de Jong a yellow card for the challenge, but Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee could issue a suspension.

Nagbe, 25, left the match in a wheelchair.

Timbers coach Caleb Porter expressed concern after the game that de Jong was not shown a red card. If de Jong is suspended, it would mark the third straight week that Portland has seen an opposing player suspended after the fact.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.