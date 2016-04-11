University of Texas honors student from Portland killed on campus

Hundreds of people on the University of Texas campus honored an 18-year-old murder victim from the Portland area on Monday.

It's been more than a week since Haruka Weiser was killed while walking home from class, and those who knew the college freshman are still struggling to come up with the adjectives to describe just how outstanding she was and how much she meant to them.

People gathered Monday morning at the drama building on the UT campus where Haruka was last seen, retracing her steps to the area where her body was discovered last Tuesday.

Police said 17-year-old Meechaiel Criner killed Haruka and left her body in a creek.

The grief still hangs in the air on the UT campus. Students added to a growing memorial, leaving messages for her family.

In Portland, another memorial grows outside the Beaverton Arts and Communications High School where Haruka thrived as a dancer.

Over the past weekend, Haruka's closest friends gathered to remember her, and explained why she'll always be an inspiration.

"She fully invested herself in everything that she did. Whether it was baking or cooking or taking someone to the airport, or being there for her siblings. She was just a phenomenal human being in just how present she was in everything she did," said Amelia Carroll.

Haruka was on a full-ride dance scholarship at UT while also studying as a pre-med student.

Her friends and family are still trying to overcome the shock, while making sure Haruka's passion for life is never forgotten.

Haruka's friends said they will always remember her final words to her high school class. It was her senior quote from one of her favorite book as a child: "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."

