16-year-old pleads guilty to 2015 Vancouver burglary, assault

A teenager accused of breaking into a Vancouver woman's home and beating her with a hammer has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Roy Thompson Jr. was 15-years-old when he and Vincent Burnett were arrested in May 2015.

Police said the two suspects broke into the victim's home and tied her up using her own scarves and a suitcase strap. They told her not to move, and at one point, threatened to kill her and then attacked her with a hammer.

Neighbors told FOX 12 the woman is a Buddhist monk.

On Monday, Thompson pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, custodial assault, and attempt to escape.

Thompson will be sentenced later this month.

Burnett pleaded guilty last month and is also scheduled to be sentenced this month.

