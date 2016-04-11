Application open for TSA Pre-Check program at PDX

If you are looking to get through the security line at the Portland International Airport a little quicker, you’re in luck.

You can now sign up for the TSA Pre-Check Program. It’s open to low-risk passengers.

If you are approved, you will be given a traveler number to use when making flight reservations. That number will be on your boarding pass and it will allow you to go through a fast Pre-Check line at security.

"It really speeds things up for everybody," said Mike Irwin, federal security director for the TSA in Oregon. "Instead of trying to put everything and divest all your things, the people in front of you are just kind of whizzing through so the line goes about twice as fast as regular lines so it's a great way to get through the airport. Kind of stress free."

It costs $85 to sign up and will last you five years. Walk-ins are welcome at the airport. Make sure to bring two forms of ID – and we’re told you will be fingerprinted.

