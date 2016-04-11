Irreplaceable memorabilia stolen from Hillsboro couple

A couple who moved to Hillsboro from Kentucky over the weekend are asking for help to find their personal items.

Jeff Edwards and his wife said they wanted to head back to the Oregon to be closer to family.

“The cosmetics can be replaced, the tools can be replaced, the movies can be replaced,” Edwards added his wife’s wedding dress, wedding photos and memorabilia could not be replaced.

Here's the wedding dress that was stolen... Janelle was emotional, wants memories back @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/4CwiTXZTw2 — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 12, 2016

The couple said they parked their truck and trailer at a family member’s home in Hillsboro near Northeast Brookwood Parkway and East Main Street Friday night.

“We made the trip across country,” Edwards said. “We stayed in a couple hotels and never worried about anything.”

Saturday morning, Edwards said the moving trailer was stolen.

“The goal was to wait to unload it Saturday morning,” Edwards adds they hadn’t had much rest from the move and planned on unloading their belongings into the garage.

Couple showing me what they lost in moving trailer-wedding pics,dress,tools. Stolen in Hillsboro @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/FHDr0mecmd — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) April 12, 2016

Hillsboro police found the trailer nearby on Sunday, but the trailer was empty.

If you have any information, call the Hillsboro Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.