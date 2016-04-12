Frontier outage affects 911 callers in Cowlitz Co., N. Clark Co - KPTV - FOX 12

Frontier outage affects 911 callers in Cowlitz Co., N. Clark Co

CLARK COUNTY, WA

A landline outage is affecting Frontier customers in Cowlitz County and Northern Clark County.

The outage is due to a fiber cut the happened around 4:30 p.m. about 5 miles south of Woodland in an area where there is heavy construction.

Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) has staffed a fire station in the affected area and is able to reroute any 911 calls. CRESA said if you need to reach 911, use a mobile device.

Frontier said High Speed Internet services are not affected.

CRESA said it is expected to take 9 hours to fix the issue.

