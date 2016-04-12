Fisherman finds huge alligator at the end of his line

A fisherman in Louisiana made an unsettling discovery while catfish fishing recently, and it was all caught on camera.

"See what I found on a noodle near our campsite. It wasn't what I expected," user Lance Burgos wrote in the caption for the video, which was posted to YouTube.

It shows him checking his line that’s attached to a bobbing float. Then as he pulls the line up, an alligator snaps its jaws. He drops the line and quickly paddles away.

"Kayaking and camping at Lake Fausse Point State Park, St. Martinville, La., will never be the same," Burgos wrote.

