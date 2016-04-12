Bullseye Glass to resume cadmium use after installing pollution - KPTV - FOX 12

Bullseye Glass to resume cadmium use after installing pollution control device

Posted: Updated:
Bullseye Glass in SE Portland (Photo: KPTV) Bullseye Glass in SE Portland (Photo: KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

One of the glass companies accused of emitting dangerous levels of heavy metals into the air said they will starting using cadmium again after installing a pollution control device.

The announcement was made Monday night when the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tweeted out a letter from Bullseye Glass.

In the letter, Bullseye Glass said they installed a baghouse air filter and will resume "the usage of raw materials containing cadmium in the controlled furnace."

Earlier this year, DEQ found that the glass-making business was emitting dangerous levels of cadmium and arsenic into a southeast Portland neighborhood.

Bullseye Glass and another business, Uroboros Glass, voluntarily ceased use of all heavy metals.

In March, Bullseye filed to install better emissions control equipment.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.