Bullseye Glass to resume cadmium use after installing pollution control device

One of the glass companies accused of emitting dangerous levels of heavy metals into the air said they will starting using cadmium again after installing a pollution control device.

The announcement was made Monday night when the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tweeted out a letter from Bullseye Glass.

DEQ rec'd ltr 4/11 from @bullseyeglassco who installed pollution control tech. (99% effective); resuming use of Cd. pic.twitter.com/kcVOfKmvQZ — OregonDEQ (@OregonDEQ) April 12, 2016

In the letter, Bullseye Glass said they installed a baghouse air filter and will resume "the usage of raw materials containing cadmium in the controlled furnace."

Earlier this year, DEQ found that the glass-making business was emitting dangerous levels of cadmium and arsenic into a southeast Portland neighborhood.

Bullseye Glass and another business, Uroboros Glass, voluntarily ceased use of all heavy metals.

In March, Bullseye filed to install better emissions control equipment.

