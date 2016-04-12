Police: Man arrested after body parts found in Seattle

Seattle police believe three body parts found in a recycling bin belong to a woman who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Seattle police say they believe three body parts - including a foot - found in a homeowner's recycling bin belong to a woman who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole said at a Monday evening news conference that detectives believe the human remains are that of Ingrid Lyne, a mother of three who works as a nurse in Seattle. The King County Medical Examiner's Office will make the final determination of identity.

O'Toole says police arrested 37-year-old John Robert Charlton Monday morning in Snohomish County, north of Seattle. He's been booked into jail on investigation of homicide.

A homeowner in Seattle called police at 4 p.m. Saturday after discovering the body parts. Police say the body parts had been packaged and placed in the bin sometime late Friday or on Saturday.

