Monday night bike races begin at PIR

Monday night bike races begin at PIR

It's racing season again for cyclists at Portland International Raceway.

The Monday Night PIR Bicycle Race Series began on April 11.

The weekly races are broken up into a variety of categories, and all ages and abilities are invited to participate.

Organizers say all you need is a helmet and a road bike to compete on the 1.9 mile course.

The races will run Monday nights through the end of August and do require a $15 entry fee.

