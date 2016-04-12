Missing 71-year-old man found safe in Washington County

UPDATE: Deputies said Joseph Colver returned home shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear where he was overnight, but he wasn't hurt.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it was working with Colver's family to implement additional safety measures.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Washington County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 71-year-old man who may be in danger due to health issues.

Deputies said Hugh Colver, who goes by the name Joseph, was last seen in the Raleigh Hills community around 3 p.m. Monday. They said it is very unusual for Colver to be out of contact with his family for this length of time.

According to WCSO, Colver has memory issues that could cause him confusion and make it difficult for him to communicate or find his way home.

Colver is described as 5'10", 155 pounds, balding with gray hair and beard with green eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.

If you see Colver or know of his whereabouts please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office (503) 629-0111.

