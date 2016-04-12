Man killed, woman thrown from motorcycle in crash in Hillsboro

One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after they were involved in a motorcycle crash along Highway 219 in Hillsboro on Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident near McFee Creek around 9 p.m.

Officials said a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman crashed into a bridge railing along the highway near the creek.

The 29-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was launched over the bridge into the 40-foot ravine below. She was transported via Life Flight to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the WCSO.

The male driver, 28-year-old Mark Sellars of Beaverton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the crash.

Hwy 219 was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

