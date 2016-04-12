PPS board to vote on boundary changes Tuesday night

After months of discussions, the Portland Public Schools board is set to vote on proposed boundary changes Tuesday.

PPS superintendent Carole Smith presented her recommendations on the proposal in March.

The proposal aims to address the issue of overcrowding in many schools including Capitol Hill, Chapman, Hayhurst and Maplewood elementary schools and Lincoln High School.

Many parents have expressed their concerns about the boundary changes.

Some are worried about their kids leaving their friend groups or the daily commute to school. Others don’t want their children to move to schools that offer different programs.

Parents have been meeting with PPS officials for several weeks. The school board said they are taking their concerns into consideration.

The board is set to vote Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at their headquarters in north Portland.

