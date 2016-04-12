Reser's Foods issues recall of cold salads due to listeria concerns

Beaverton-based Reser's Fine Foods has issued a recall of a number of refrigerated salads over a possible health risk.

The company announced that 19 items would be affected, which were sold between March 22 and April 10.

According to their announcement, the issue centers on the possibility of onions from a particular supplier being contaminated with listeria.

The recall will affect shoppers in Oregon and Washington, along with many other states and British Columbia.

Among the different products being recalled are different sizes and types of potato salad, macaroni salad and tuna salad, under the Reser's brand, as well as items branded from Stonemill Kitchens, Safeway, Walmart, Savemart, Sysco and FSA.

Shoppers can identify the products by checking the “Use By Date” label on the item, with containers with the label ending in “#10” being affected.

Reser is advising customers to not consume the products, but to instead take them back to the store for a refund or throw them away.

The company has a consumer hotline set up for customer calls at 1-888-257-7913.