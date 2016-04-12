On the Go with Joe at A Cajun Life - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at A Cajun Life

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in northwest Portland getting a sneak peak at the new restaurant A Cajun Life.

Inspired by Louisiana dishes, A Cajun Life gives Portlanders a taste of authentic Cajun-style food.

From beignets to Po’ Boys, guests can get more than their fill of southern food. A Cajun Life’s new location is in Bethany Village.

Learn more at ACajunLife.com. 

