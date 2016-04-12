Vancouver enlists help of goats to rid park of invasive plants

File image: Officials use goats to remove plants at senior living facility in Portland. A similar tactic will be used in Vancouver.

City officials in Vancouver are getting some help from a special type of “weed-eater.”

The city has enlisted the help of goats to rid Raymond E. Shaffer Community Park of invasive plants.

Vancouver officials said the goats and their herder from West Side Goat Girl will be moving into the park for about two weeks while they work to remove pesky plants from areas mowers can’t reach.

The park will be closed to the public starting April 13.

Vancouver Parks and Recreation said they have not used these four-legged friends to remove plants before, but they had heard of other success stories and the park was a perfect opportunity to test the effectiveness of the goats.

Those wishing to see the goats are welcome to visit during the closure.

Goat officials are asking visitors to not feed the goats while they are working.

On the last day of residency in the park, the West Side Goat Girl will be holding a free petting zoo for the public to meet the goats.

To receive updates on the goats’ progress and to find out when the petting zoo will occur, contact the City of Vancouver.

