'Shen Yun' makes a trip to Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

What if you could journey back in time and visit the lost world known today as China?

That’s the experience the ballet “Shen Yun” invites you to discover when you check out the show.

MORE got a backstage look at the show. 

The ballet runs through Thursday at the Keller Auditorium. Get tickets at ShenYun.com.

