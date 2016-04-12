Country music star discovers local Starbucks singer

Sherwood native and singer songwriter Melody Guy was discovered by Grammy winning country singer Gary Nichols.

Guy made national headlines this fall for her Starbucks song. The music producer recently discovered guy at an after party.

Nichols is a guitarist and lead singer of the bluegrass band, “The Steel Drivers.”

The group recently won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year. The two are collaborating on Guy’s newest album “Dry the Rivers.”

For more information about Melody Guy visit ReverBNation.com.

