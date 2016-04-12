TriMet offers reward to catch person who punched bus driver in the face

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact transit police at 503-962-7566. (Image: TriMet)

TriMet is offering a $1,000 reward to help catch a person who punched a bus driver in the face over a fare dispute.

The assault occurred on a Line 71 bus at Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just before 6 a.m. April 4.

The bus operator was taken to the hospital for treatment. TriMet said, fortunately, the injuries were not serious.

On Tuesday, surveillance images were released of three people identified by police as persons of interest in the case.

The first is described as a white or Hispanic teenager, 5'11" with a heavy build, dark hair and a slight mustache. The second person of interest is described as a black teen with a light complexion wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt. The third is a black teen with a darker complexion, according to police.

Investigators said the three persons of interest may be juveniles.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact transit police at 503-962-7566.

The $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the assault.

"Our operators have a tough job. They provide a vital service every day, getting people where they need to go safely. While we have few incidents of this kind on the system, one is too many. We ask riders and the public to treat our operators with common courtesy," TriMet said in a statement.

