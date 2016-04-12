Gazelle calf developing by leaps and bounds at Oregon Zoo

5-month-old gazelle Juliet runs around the Africa Savanna habitat at The Oregon Zoo (Photo: Oregon Zoo)

A gazelle calf that nearly didn't survive its first days has made a remarkable recovery, according to staff at the Oregon Zoo.

Juliet, a Speke's gazelle, was born Nov. 18 to mother Pansy.

The following morning, staff found Pansy head-butting the calf, which was cold to the touch.

Zoo staff intervened and took the calf to the intensive care unit at the zoo's medical center, where vet staff began caring for Juliet and bottle feeding her.

The zoo said Juliet's condition was touch-and-go for about 36 hours as they struggled to maintain her temperature and hydration levels. Vet staff gave the calf plasma transfusions and tube-fed her milk from Pansy.

Now, five months later, Juliet, who zoo staff call "the little gazelle that could," is running and jumping around her enclosure.

Last week, staff introduced Juliet to 4-year-old male gazelle Epilogue and a gerenuk named Bear. The young gazelle led the older animals in a game of chase around the Africa Savanna habitat.

"She loves playing and running," said Laura Weiner, senior keeper in the zoo's Africa section. "She's very curious and has been investigating everything she can."

The Speke's gazelle, named after 19th-century English explorer John Hanning Speke, is an endangered species.

Learn more about the Speke's gazelle at www.oregonzoo.org.

